ANZ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:ANZ) Insider Acquires A$28,809.00 in Stock

ANZ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:ANZ – Get Free Report) insider Scott St John bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$28.81 ($19.08) per share, with a total value of A$28,809.00 ($19,078.81).
ANZ Group Stock Performance
ANZ Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, May 12th. This is a positive change from ANZ Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.81. ANZ Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.82%.
About ANZ Group
