Apexium Financial LP Buys 1,472 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in Chubb by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Chubb by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $8.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $273.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,655,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.54. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.71 and a 52 week high of $273.27.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,085.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,099 shares of company stock worth $37,156,142. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.74.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

