Apexium Financial LP Buys 700 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Apexium Financial LP grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,049 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $494,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $387,000. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 31,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $340.89. The company had a trading volume of 819,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $337.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $355.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.73.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

