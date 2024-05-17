Apexium Financial LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Apexium Financial LP lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,709 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $9.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $619.69. 2,098,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,293,787. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $603.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $539.88. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $639.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $267.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,854,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,039 shares of company stock worth $46,401,083 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $713.00 target price (up previously from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Redburn Atlantic lifted their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective (down previously from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.53.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

