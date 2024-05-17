Apexium Financial LP Decreases Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Apexium Financial LP decreased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000.

NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.18. 113,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,310. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.29. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $89.69 and a 52-week high of $116.93. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.3842 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

