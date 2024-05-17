Apexium Financial LP Grows Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 156.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,903 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in Intel by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 45,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,089,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,067,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.78. The stock has a market cap of $135.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

