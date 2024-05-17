Apexium Financial LP Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Apexium Financial LP raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. BetterWealth LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $20.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,391.55. The company had a trading volume of 771,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,654. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,309.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,178.28. The stock has a market cap of $644.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $656.00 and a 1-year high of $1,445.40.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.83 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,296.91.

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

