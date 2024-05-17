Apexium Financial LP Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Apexium Financial LP increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the third quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 31,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.99. 5,896,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,506,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

