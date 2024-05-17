Apexium Financial LP Has $419,000 Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Apexium Financial LP raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 41,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 14,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.47.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,778,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,474,922. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.23. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $79.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $5,025,530.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,741,536 shares in the company, valued at $4,670,416,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $5,025,530.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,741,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,670,416,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 672,036 shares of company stock worth $49,281,565 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.