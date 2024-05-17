Apexium Financial LP Has $445,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Apexium Financial LP grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4,664.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 22,108 shares in the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 272.7% during the 3rd quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. now owns 20,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.12. 4,296,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,785,497. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.83. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $77.41. The company has a market cap of $156.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

