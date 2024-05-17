Apexium Financial LP Has $517,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Apexium Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 36,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $51.04. 4,071,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,166,454. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $51.21. The stock has a market cap of $133.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average of $47.73.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

