Apexium Financial LP Has $759,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 116.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,164 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 65,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% during the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 11,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $28.65. 12,033,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,723,641. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $40.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -475.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

