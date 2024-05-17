Apexium Financial LP Has $866,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,613,942 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.40. The stock has a market cap of $118.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

