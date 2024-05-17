Apexium Financial LP Has $928,000 Stake in Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSLY)

Apexium Financial LP decreased its stake in shares of Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSLY – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP owned approximately 0.05% of Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Syntax Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 68,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter.

Get Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF alerts:

Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SSLY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.31. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.89. Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36.

Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF Profile

The Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF (SSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Syntax Stratified SmallCap index. The fund tracks an index that holds all constituents of the S&P 600 Index, reweighted to diversify related business risk. SSLY was launched on May 28, 2020 and is managed by Syntax.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.