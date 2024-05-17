Apexium Financial LP Invests $465,000 in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:APLE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,423. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $329.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.68 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 111.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.