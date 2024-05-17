Apexium Financial LP Invests $488,000 in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932,011 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,350,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in RTX by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,061,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,710,000 after buying an additional 2,294,908 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in RTX by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,996,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,478,000 after buying an additional 1,682,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in RTX by 12,753.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,799,000 after buying an additional 1,389,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other RTX news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,166,366.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,042 shares of company stock worth $12,266,459. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on RTX. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet raised shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,844,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,879,087. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $107.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.55%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

