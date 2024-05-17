Apexium Financial LP Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.78. 458,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,299. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.33. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $38.84. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.79.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

