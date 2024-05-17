Apexium Financial LP Purchases Shares of 22,790 Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 384,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,180,000 after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 679,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,100,000 after acquiring an additional 40,067 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,876,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,835,000 after acquiring an additional 57,888 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Argus lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,272 shares of company stock worth $1,108,229. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $68.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,326,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,593,355. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.27. The firm has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.92%.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.