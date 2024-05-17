Apexium Financial LP Purchases Shares of 5,591 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 854,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,229,000 after acquiring an additional 266,162 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11,179.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 242,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,603,000 after buying an additional 239,901 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $13,455,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $10,671,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 94.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 188,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,999,000 after buying an additional 91,417 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.51. The company had a trading volume of 55,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,329. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.79 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.