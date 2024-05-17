Apexium Financial LP Takes Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 17,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,819,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,871,553. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $45.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.01.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

