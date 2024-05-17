Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $87.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apogee Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.59) EPS.

APGE has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Apogee Therapeutics from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Apogee Therapeutics from $44.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Apogee Therapeutics from $46.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Apogee Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Get Apogee Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:APGE opened at $53.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.44 and its 200 day moving average is $38.54. Apogee Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $72.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.24.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. On average, research analysts forecast that Apogee Therapeutics will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 44.7% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 28.8% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 111.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.