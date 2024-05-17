Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $9.64 Per Share

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $9.64 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.45. The consensus estimate for Applied Industrial Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $9.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.08. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AIT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

AIT stock opened at $196.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.77. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $122.24 and a one year high of $201.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

Institutional Trading of Applied Industrial Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter worth $336,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 508,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,879,000 after buying an additional 83,585 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 494.2% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 21,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

