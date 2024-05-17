Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.830-2.190 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.3 billion-$7.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.1 billion. Applied Materials also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.83-2.19 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a hold rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Applied Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $206.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,818,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,781,401. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $178.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $120.18 and a fifty-two week high of $219.36.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

