Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.84.

Shares of AMAT opened at $214.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $177.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.24. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $120.18 and a twelve month high of $218.75.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 33,107 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,274,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,704 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 9,527 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,821 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

