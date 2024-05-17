Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on APTO. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptose Biosciences has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

APTO opened at $1.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $7.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.04. Research analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Annandale Capital LLC raised its position in Aptose Biosciences by 40.0% in the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 74,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 21,334 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $408,000. Institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

