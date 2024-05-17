Aqua Metals’ (AQMS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aqua Metals’ FY2027 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Aqua Metals in a research report on Thursday.

AQMS traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,250,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,813. The company has a market cap of $49.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.97. Aqua Metals has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.65.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aqua Metals will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Cotton purchased 250,000 shares of Aqua Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,370.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 312,500 shares of company stock worth $121,875 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Aqua Metals by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,957,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 184,641 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Aqua Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 559.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 618,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 524,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 1,573.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 561,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 527,708 shares during the last quarter. 21.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in reinventing metals recycling with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company provides a recycling solution for materials strategic to energy storage and electric vehicle manufacturing supply chains. Its AquaRefining is a low-emissions, recycling technology that replaces polluting furnaces and hazardous chemicals with electricity-powered electroplating to recover valuable metals and materials from spent batteries.

