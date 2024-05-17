Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) CEO Stephen Cotton Acquires 250,000 Shares

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen Cotton bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,370.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Aqua Metals Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:AQMS traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.44. 795,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,987. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.77.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). As a group, analysts expect that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AQMS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Aqua Metals in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Aqua Metals in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of Aqua Metals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 100.0% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,800,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Aqua Metals by 14.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,652,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 208,432 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Aqua Metals by 1,573.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 561,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 527,708 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Aqua Metals by 559.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 618,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 524,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Aqua Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 21.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in reinventing metals recycling with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company provides a recycling solution for materials strategic to energy storage and electric vehicle manufacturing supply chains. Its AquaRefining is a low-emissions, recycling technology that replaces polluting furnaces and hazardous chemicals with electricity-powered electroplating to recover valuable metals and materials from spent batteries.

