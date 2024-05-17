Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Aqua Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Aqua Metals Stock Performance

AQMS stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,250,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,813. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.13. Aqua Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.77.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Analysts anticipate that Aqua Metals will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aqua Metals news, CEO Stephen Cotton purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,370.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 312,500 shares of company stock valued at $121,875 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aqua Metals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQMS. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aqua Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Aqua Metals by 1,573.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 561,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 527,708 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Aqua Metals by 559.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 618,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 524,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Aqua Metals by 14.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,652,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 208,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in reinventing metals recycling with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company provides a recycling solution for materials strategic to energy storage and electric vehicle manufacturing supply chains. Its AquaRefining is a low-emissions, recycling technology that replaces polluting furnaces and hazardous chemicals with electricity-powered electroplating to recover valuable metals and materials from spent batteries.

