Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Aqua Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.
Aqua Metals Stock Performance
Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Analysts anticipate that Aqua Metals will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Aqua Metals news, CEO Stephen Cotton purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,370.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 312,500 shares of company stock valued at $121,875 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Aqua Metals
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQMS. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aqua Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Aqua Metals by 1,573.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 561,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 527,708 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Aqua Metals by 559.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 618,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 524,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Aqua Metals by 14.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,652,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 208,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.98% of the company’s stock.
Aqua Metals Company Profile
Aqua Metals, Inc engages in reinventing metals recycling with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company provides a recycling solution for materials strategic to energy storage and electric vehicle manufacturing supply chains. Its AquaRefining is a low-emissions, recycling technology that replaces polluting furnaces and hazardous chemicals with electricity-powered electroplating to recover valuable metals and materials from spent batteries.
