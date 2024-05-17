Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Short Interest Up 12.4% in April

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the April 15th total of 5,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Performance

ABUS opened at $2.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.05. Arbutus Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 62.68% and a negative net margin of 572.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Our Latest Report on Arbutus Biopharma

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 45.8% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,149,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,978 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 175.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 83,950 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 19.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 349,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 57,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

About Arbutus Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.