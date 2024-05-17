Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3406 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ ACGLO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.94. 9,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,936. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.09.
