Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3406 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGLO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.94. 9,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,936. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.09.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

