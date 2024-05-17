Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Short Interest Down 5.3% in April

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Arch Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ARTH opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34. Arch Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $18.00.
Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.
Arch Therapeutics Company Profile
Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. It develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease.
