Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Insider Transactions at Archer Aviation

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer Aviation

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,892,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 39,351,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,235,426.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,150,000 shares of company stock worth $15,724,500. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Price Performance

NYSE:ACHR traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.64. 3,702,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,923,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.10. Archer Aviation has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $7.49. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.45.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Archer Aviation will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

