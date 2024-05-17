Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,920,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the April 15th total of 4,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 506,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days. Currently, 20.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARCT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

Arcturus Therapeutics Price Performance

ARCT traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $29.78. The company had a trading volume of 354,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,447. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.42. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $43.81.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $1.37. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.61% and a negative net margin of 81.59%. The business had revenue of $33.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -4.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 17,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $610,573.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 473,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,580,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $40,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

