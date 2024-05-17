Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,690,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the April 15th total of 19,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.20. 3,448,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,419,315. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 9.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $49.57 million for the quarter. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 197.28% and a negative net margin of 204.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 3,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $41,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,514.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 586.8% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

