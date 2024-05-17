Ardor (ARDR) Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Ardor has a total market cap of $104.14 million and $7.67 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ardor has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00054559 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011896 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00019249 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00012976 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00008785 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

