ARGA Investment Management LP Acquires New Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 17.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,169,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,994,000 after buying an additional 473,961 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,229,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,216,000 after purchasing an additional 387,848 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 43.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 459,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,947,000 after purchasing an additional 139,532 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First American Financial by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,135,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,615,000 after buying an additional 133,807 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,365,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

Shares of NYSE:FAF traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $57.22. 55,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,582. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $65.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.77 and its 200 day moving average is $58.59.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

