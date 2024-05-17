ARGA Investment Management LP Invests $526,000 in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,542,000 after purchasing an additional 39,035 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,728,000 after buying an additional 16,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 658,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,140,000 after buying an additional 261,708 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 4,533 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $441,196.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,063.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 4,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $441,196.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,227 shares in the company, valued at $898,063.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $179,523.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,707 shares in the company, valued at $348,791.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,893,252 in the last 90 days. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WD traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.40. The stock had a trading volume of 26,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,310. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.61 and its 200 day moving average is $93.59. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $113.67.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $228.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.82 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 8.87%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 94.89%.

About Walker & Dunlop

(Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.