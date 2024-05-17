ARGA Investment Management LP Invests $559,000 in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,597,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,119 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 239.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,027,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,637 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,113,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,865,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 336.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,220,000 after buying an additional 874,020 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,527. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $131.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

