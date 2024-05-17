ARGA Investment Management LP Makes New $495,000 Investment in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KFY. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 300.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on KFY. Truist Financial raised their target price on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair raised Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Korn Ferry news, Director Jerry Leamon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

Shares of KFY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.03. The stock had a trading volume of 35,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,102. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.43 and a 200 day moving average of $58.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.47. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $69.69.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.91 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.67%.

Korn Ferry Profile

(Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.