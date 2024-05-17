ARGA Investment Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,946 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Foot Locker by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,635 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Foot Locker by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,662 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Foot Locker by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,686 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.56.

Foot Locker Price Performance

FL stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $22.21. 646,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,521,331. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.49. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

