ARGA Investment Management LP Raises Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 204.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $1,202,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in LCI Industries by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 298,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,068,000 after purchasing an additional 50,470 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in LCI Industries by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $2,924,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in LCI Industries by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LCII traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.41. 55,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,622. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $102.39 and a fifty-two week high of $137.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.70.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.90. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 114.13%.

LCII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm increased their price target on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.80.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

