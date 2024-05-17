Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, May 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Aristocrat Leisure’s previous interim dividend of $0.30.

Aristocrat Leisure Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87.

Insider Activity at Aristocrat Leisure

In other news, insider Trevor Croker 137,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aristocrat Leisure Company Profile

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming content and technology company in Australia and internationally. The company designs, develops, assembles, distributes, sells, and services gaming content, platforms, and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and free-to-play mobile games.

Featured Stories

