Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Major Shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. Purchases 6,100 Shares

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $85,339.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,874. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ark Restaurants Stock Performance

Ark Restaurants stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.24. 387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.86 million, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.97. Ark Restaurants Corp. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.49 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 3.91%.

Ark Restaurants Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ark Restaurants

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.13%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ark Restaurants stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Ark Restaurants worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARKR shares. TheStreet upgraded Ark Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ark Restaurants in a report on Saturday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

