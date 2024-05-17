Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 17th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Down 2.6 %

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $45.19 on Wednesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $46.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.80 and a 200-day moving average of $41.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.85.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artisan Partners Asset Management

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 28.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 177,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,643,000 after acquiring an additional 38,951 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 167,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after buying an additional 41,599 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 934,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,288,000 after acquiring an additional 211,965 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 367,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,608,000 after acquiring an additional 80,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

