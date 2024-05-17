AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 13,169,609 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 171% from the previous session’s volume of 4,851,301 shares.The stock last traded at $4.58 and had previously closed at $4.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.50 to $7.40 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTS. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 209.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,450,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046,667 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 49.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,663,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,531 shares during the period. Broad Run Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 3,962,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,805 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 31.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,051,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 250,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter valued at about $2,900,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

