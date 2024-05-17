Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Stock Position Trimmed by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Atmos Energy worth $22,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 984.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 107.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $118.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.66. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $125.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Insider Activity

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $1,746,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 186,339 shares in the company, valued at $21,701,039.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,018. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $1,746,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 186,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,701,039.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

