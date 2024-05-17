Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Atossa Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday.

Atossa Therapeutics Price Performance

ATOS opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10. Atossa Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atossa Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jonathan Finn purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $44,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atossa Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 78,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

