ATS (TSE:ATS) Price Target Cut to C$63.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ATS. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ATS from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of ATS from C$61.00 to C$54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$68.00 target price (down from C$73.00) on shares of ATS in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of ATS from C$69.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$65.00 price target on shares of ATS in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$62.00.

Get ATS alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ATS

ATS Stock Performance

ATS Company Profile

ATS stock traded up C$0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching C$47.38. The company had a trading volume of 209,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,830. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$45.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$51.25. The company has a market cap of C$4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.45. ATS has a twelve month low of C$41.12 and a twelve month high of C$64.80.

(Get Free Report)

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.