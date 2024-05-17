Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 102.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.70.

AUTL stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,739,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,307. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.03.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.18). On average, research analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $78,765,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,488,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,020,000 after buying an additional 2,487,778 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,532,000 after buying an additional 1,824,592 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,234,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,256,000 after buying an additional 169,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

