Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 86.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 56,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,694,000 after acquiring an additional 26,398 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total value of $90,899.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,996.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total transaction of $90,899.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,996.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,380,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,966 shares of company stock worth $749,524 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ADP stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $249.45. The stock had a trading volume of 210,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,200. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.53 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

